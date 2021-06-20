The final episode of Loki officially finished and delivered to Disney +

It has been a long time since the filming of the series “Loki” It ended. However, that did not mean that all the jobs were finished. Obviously the episodes had to be shaped. Apparently, it was not until this week that work on the Marvel series has officially ended.

A few days after the third episode of the series about Marvel’s god of deception, the director Kate Herron reveals through social networks that he has finished working on what will be the series finale episode (or almost better said first season, although the second has not been officially announced yet), and it’s already delivered to Disney +. This thus ends a job on the series that spans two years, from the time he made his proposal for the series to Marvel.

This is a message that the filmmaker posted on Twitter:

And that’s a #loki closing with our [episodio] final now delivered to Disney + !!! I can’t believe I finished this series sitting at my parents’ kitchen table, the same table where I set up my proposal almost two years ago. Thank you Marvel Studios for changing my life and our wonderful team.

This Wednesday the third episode will arrive at Disney + of the total of six chapters that the series has. In other words, the final episode is over with approximately 3-4 weeks to spare. After the second episode of this week that has had a great cliffhanger, the fans are eager for more answers, which the director has also advanced will bring an answer.