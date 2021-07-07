The final design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is completely filtered

Samsung finalizes the presentation of its new generation of folding mobile phones and two new accessories, the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4. The South Korean company also has in mind to launch the Galaxy S21 FE, a high-end mobile that has been seen between life and death due to problems derived from the shortage of semiconductors. Now, and after Samsung found the solution not to cancel this device, the smartphone has appeared in new leaked images that suggest an imminent launch.

The images distributed by Evan Blass, a popular “leaker” with an extremely high hit rate, match the previous leaked renders. They show a Galaxy S21 FE with a design line similar to the Galaxy S20, where the pastel-toned finishes of the back stand out, apparently made of polycarbonate. The photographic module also reveals a triple main camera.

The smartphone will not inherit the double curvature in the glass that its older brothers do include. It will have a flat front, with hardly any frames and with a camera in the upper area of ​​the screen.

The recent certification of the terminal in TENAA, China’s communications agency, revealed more compact dimensions compared to the Galaxy S20 FE. The screen, of course, will be slightly smaller, with 6.4 inches.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive with two processors

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Credit: OnLeaks

The same certification has revealed that The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive with a 4,500 mAh battery, identical capacity to its predecessor. According to the latest reports, the South Korean will launch two versions with different processors. In Europe and the United States, the Galaxy S21 will arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. In other markets, however, the Exynos 2100 will be included. Until now, Samsung had equipped the Fan Edition range with Qualcomm processors. However, the shortage of semiconductors has made the company make this decision and include its own processors as well.

For the same reason, a delay in the launch and a commercialization was expected for the month of October. However, and considering the wave of leaks, it would not be strange to see a official announcement during the month of August. At the moment, Samsung has not confirmed any details.

