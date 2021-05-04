The final capacity that may be at Roland Garros 2021 is established

News of scope which the Government of France has already communicated through the Minister of Education and Sports, Jean-Michel Blanquer and which is echoed by Reuters. There will be an audience in the stands of Roland Garros 2021, and also in an amount greater than what was experienced last year. Up to 1,000 people will be accepted on the big slopes, the Philippe Chatrier and the Suzanne-Lenglen, while the small tracks will house 35% of its capacity, without exceeding the figure of 1,000 people, logically. The most interesting thing for the organizers is that as of June 9, that is, in the last four days of the tournament, the two main courts will be able to accommodate 5,000 people per stadium. This explains the delay in a week from the start of the event.