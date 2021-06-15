The final against Aalborg was very special for Palmarsson

06/15/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Due to a plethora of circumstances, the Champions League final in which FC Barcelona passed over the Aalborg Handbold (36-23) to win the long-awaited tenth Champions League It was very special for Aron Palmarsson on his farewell as a Barça player.

The Icelandic genius he moved heaven and earth until he managed to leave the Telekom Veszprém in the fall of 2017 to fulfill his great goal of signing for Barça to raise as a Barça player the third Champions League of his career after winning two in his beginnings in the elite in the ranks of a THW Kiel in which he made history (2010 and 2012).

However, This great goal that the Nordic set himself was expanding until it comes true on the last day. In their first attempt in the 2017-18 season, Barça fell to Montpellier in the quarterfinals after having the comeback almost achieved, in the following campaign they saw how they lost the semifinal against Vardar with a goal from Cindric in the last second when seemed won at halftime.

And in his penultimate attempt, last December precisely his former team, the ‘Zebras’, defeated Barcelona in the final 33-28 in a defeat that surely ended up precipitating the departure of Xavi Pascual and David Barrufet despite the sensational work done.

Although his renewal seemed to be on the right track and the player himself confessed to SPORT Back in December that the normal thing would be to reach an agreement, finally the economic restrictions that will prevail in the club from now on and the decision of the new rectors stopped it to the point that on 20 April the Danish Aalborg Handbold announced the signing of Palmarsson for the next three seasons with a significant salary increase.

Palmarsson will play for Aalborg until 2024

The Icelandic understood so that he only had one last chance to fulfill his dream, but the untimely right calf injury he suffered on May 21 against Ademar had kept him out of action until the Final Four.

Aron Palmarsson has worked tirelessly since then to recover and, although he did not dress in ‘semis’, it was the great novelty in the call for the final.

Finally, he did not play and was on the bench the whole game without even taking off his training shirt, but He lived his third Champions League with the illusion of a child despite having his new teammates in front of him from Aalborg. Coach Stefan Madsen will surely forgive the ‘daring’ of his new star.