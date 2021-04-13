The Final 4 of the LEN TROPHY, competition that opens the centenary of the FCN

04/13/2021 at 5:49 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Catalan Swimming Federation has presented the LEN TROPHY Final 4 who will organize the days April 17 and 18 at the Sant Jordi pool. The presentation has been made in the Melcior Colet Museum with the presence of the President of the FCN, Enric Bertran, the Chairman of the LEN Water Polo Technical Committee, Àngel Moliner and the General Secretariat of Sports and Physical Activity, Gerard figueras.

The LEN TROPHY Final 4 It is the first competition in the calendar of major sporting events that the FCN will celebrate this Centenari year.

This final will have two Catalan representatives, the CN Mataró Goufone and the Astralpool CN Sabadell, both represented in the Melcior Colet Museum with the President of the CN Mataró, Joan Gros, the technician Dani ballart and the player Anni Espar. On behalf of the CN Sabadell they have participated Xavi Balaguer, sports director, David palma coach and player Maica Garcia.

The two Catalan teams have played this weekend the final of the Water Polo Queen’s Cup and in Europe they have faced each other on one occasion, it was in 2016 when those from Maresme had won the LEN TROPHY and those from Vallès were proclaimed EUROLIGA champions. In that Super Cup, CN Sabadell took the title. Now, 5 years later, the two Catalan teams could meet again in a European final.

The semifinals will be the Saturday at 11:30 am CN Mataró Goufone – Lifebrain SIS Roma and to the 14.00h Astralpool CNSabadell – Kinef Surgutnetfegas Kirishi. The final for the bronze will be played Sunday at 11.30am and the final for the title at 2:00 p.m.