The FIM CEV Repsol starts its engines in Portugal

04/22/2021 at 12:54 PM CEST

All set for what it isThe weekend begins in Estoril, Portugal, a new edition of the FIM CEV Repsol. It will be the first of the eight rounds of a championship that has become the previous step to the Motorcycle World Championship and through which the vast majority of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 champions have passed.

One more year, the competition It will include the FIM Junior Moto3 World Championship, where 32 riders from 13 countries will try to follow in the footsteps of Izan Guevara, champion in 2020 and now in the World Championship, or Pedro Acosta, who was third last year and is currently the brand new leader of the Moto3 World Championship. They are also the example for the 47 members of the European Talent Cup, who come from 17 different countries to gain a foothold in the motorcycling elite.

The Moto2 European Championship, with 23 riders from 13 countries, will complete a contest that Repsol has supported since 2013 as the cradle of future champions, in its social commitment to the quarry and the training of young pilots; a pillar within the more than 50 years that Repsol has sponsored and supported motor sports.

The first round of the FIM CEV Repsol will have 5 races: two of the European Talent Cup and the European of Moto2 and one of Moto3.

11:00 – Race 1 of the European Talent Cup

12:00 – Moto2 Race 1

13:00 – Moto3 race

14:00 – Race 2 of the European Talent Cup

15:00 – Moto2 Race 2

FIM CEV Repsol 2021 calendar:

04/25/2021 Estoril Circuit (Portugal)

05/09/2021 Circuit Ricardo Tormo

06/13/2021 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

07/04/2021 Autodromo Algarve

07/25/2021 MotorLand Aragon

09/18/2021 Misano (San Marino) * Moto3 only

10/17/2021 Jerez Circuit – Ángel Nieto

11/07/2021 Circuit Ricardo Tormo