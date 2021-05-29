The filming of ‘The turtle maneuver’ begins

Director Juan Miguel del Castillo has already started shooting his second film, ‘The turtle maneuver’, police thriller with social overtones based on the successful homonymous novel by Benito Olmo belonging to the Inspector Bianquetti saga, finalist for the III Santa Cruz Prize for the best crime novel published in 2016.

Starring Fred Adenis, Natalia de Molina, Ignacio Mateos, Mona Martnez, Carlos Manuel Daz and Gerardo de Pablos, the film will shoot over the next few weeks in locations in Cdiz, Jerez de la Frontera, Seville and San Fernando.

Juan Miguel del Castillo himself writes together with Jos Rodriguez (‘Adis’, ‘La peste’) the script for this production by ralan Films, A Contracorriente Films, La Manebra de la Tortuga, AIE and the Argentine Aleph Media which has the participation of RTVE, Canal Sur, Movistar +, the subsidy of the ICAA and the AAIICC, the financing of Triodos Bank and Crea SGR and the sponsorship of the Diputacin de Cdiz.

‘The turtle maneuver’ be distributed in our country by A Contracorriente Films, while its international sales will be handled by Latido Films.

Finally we leave you with the official synopsis of the film:

Inspector Manuel Bianquetti is forced to accept a transfer to the Cdiz police station. His initial tranquility is broken by the discovery of the body of a young woman who reminds him of a past that haunts him. Despite the opposition of his superiors, Bianquetti embarked on a solitary crusade to catch the culprit, following some evidence that could be the result of his imagination.

Her neighbor, a frail nurse harassed by her ex-partner, seems to be the only person on her side …