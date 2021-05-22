The filming of the Torremolinos series Always starts at FITUR

Share

The filming of the series Torremolinos always starts in Fitur, a trip to the past from the present

The mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, and the producer Fernando Monzón yesterday presented Torremolinos Siempre, a series set in the city of the Costa del Sol that the production company Milyuna Histories has begun to record for later broadcast on a digital platform that will promote the destination. through its history.

“We are very excited because we know the repercussion that the series has at this moment. It is a story that comes from the past but reinforces the present and future. It shows something that has happened a lot in our city and that is that you think that you are not going to stay but something happens and you fall in love with Torremolinos and you stay. It is a love story with the city, “explained the mayor, José Ortiz, who participated yesterday in one of the first scenes of the series that took place in Madrid with a cameo.

These weeks the first episode of the six that will feature in the series is being shot, the plot of which runs between Madrid and Torremolinos “Torremolinos is mythical. I am from Zaragoza and when I go there I relax, I walk through its streets and beaches and I feel that this wonderful past that permeates the city must be told to the world from this present full of emotions and possibilities ”, explained the Torremolinos Always producer, Fernando Monzón.

One of the main characters will be played by actress Verónica Gregory: “This project is wonderful, since the characters describe very funny realities and many people will feel identified with them.

As for the plot, its screenwriter, Ana María Pinar explains to us that the story is choral, the script is structured around various characters on which different contradictions are projected that push them forward. The thunderous noise of the city in front of the relaxing sound of the waves becomes an eloquent metaphor for the city of Torremolinos.

