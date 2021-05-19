The filming of The Time Traveler’s Wife begins

The new HBO series, THE TIME TRAVELER’S WOMAN, begins filming in New York

THE TIME TRAVELER’S WOMAN is an intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the beloved novel by Audrey Niffenegger, edited in Spain by Grijalbo. THE TIME TRAVELER’S WOMAN tells the story of Clare and Henry, a married couple who have a problem… time travel.

In the words of Stephen Moffat: “This is a story of loss, but not a tragedy. It is about a time traveler, but not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry’s stormy relationship, this is an ordinary and majestic love story, but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary and moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so adapting it for television is the thrill of my life. Working with David Nutter is being a pleasure and an honor, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now. “

According to Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming: “Steven Moffat is the perfect writer to bring this beloved book and story about marriage to life. Plus, we couldn’t be more excited for David Nutter to return to HBO to direct every episode of the season. “

THE TIME TRAVELER’S WOMAN is an HBO and Warner Bros. Television production based on the eponymous book by Audrey Niffenegger, edited in Spain by Grijalbo, executive produced by Steven Moffat (“Doctor Who”, “Sherlock”), Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films; Joseph E. Iberti; and David Nutter.

The history:

Henry is a librarian and suffers from a strange genetic dysfunction that causes him to travel involuntarily in time; Clare, his wife, is an artist.

Their love is passionate and they only aspire to lead a normal life. However, Henry’s trips to the past and future, which sometimes lead to compromising and sometimes funny situations, are a challenge to their relationship.

The series will star Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”), Theo James (“Divergent”), Desmin Borges (“You’re the worst”) and Natasha López (“Runner Runner”). As a curiosity, the novel was already adapted into a film, which was released in 2009 with Eric Bana and Rachel MacAdams as protagonists.