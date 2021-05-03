The filming of the new Marvel series has begun!

Marvel is preparing to launch new projects on Disney + and one of them will be Moon Knight, the series that has already started filming.

We knew Marvel would launch big projects through Disney +, but the studio is working quickly so fans don’t have to wait too long. That said, Moon Knight has just started filming in Budapest, from where the first images come to us. According to some Twitter users, the team is working at the city’s Museum of Fine Arts, where Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke will be seen in action.

“After a bit of detective work, I can confirm: they have been shooting ‘Moon Knight’ for the last few days at the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest. Considering the equipment and the time, it was definitely not just a brief scene visiting the museum… “, wrote a user on social networks, giving us the first clue about the filming of Moon Knight.

So after a little detective work I can confirm: they have been shooting #MoonKnight for the past few days in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest. Considering the equipment and timeline, it was definitely not just some short museum visit scene… #OscarIsaac #EthanHawke pic.twitter.com/yusLqKeQXM – Goretity Dániel (gore) (@d_rettegi) April 30, 2021

What to expect from the series

From Comicbook they risk anticipating that this scenario suggests that the Moon Knight mythology will have at least some of its roots in scenes recorded in the museum. This new Marvel fiction stars Ocar Isaac in the title role and Ethan Hawke plays the villain. Regarding the main character of the series, his first appearance dates back to 1975 and Marc Spector (Isaac) is something like “Batman with a dissociative personality disorder.” Some of his alters are based on other heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and even Captain America.

🚨 BREAKING: New photo of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke yesterday in Budapest To film the Disney + #MoonKnight series pic.twitter.com/rjZoBpl1x2 – cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) April 10, 2021

On the other hand, something that is very curious in the series is the character that Ethan Hawke will play. Many fans have already started to create theories about it, based on the information that he will be the villain of the Moon Knight series. Bets point to the Werewolf Jack Russell (Werewolf By Night), Bushman, Khonshu, or even Mephisto.