The filming of ‘The house among the cacti’ begins

The filming of ‘The house among the cacti’, a film adaptation of Paul Pen’s novel (‘The Warning’, ‘A Perfect Marriage’) that the novelist himself has been commissioned to transform into a screenplay.

Carlota Gonzlez-Adrio makes her directorial debut with this feature film that stars Ariadna Gil, Daniel Grao and Ricardo Gmez. Filming will take place in various locations in Las Palmas over six weeks.

In the words of Carlota Gonzalez-Adrio, it is “a story that hides truth and lies, secrets, the hidden, violence, affection, protection … always starting from the portrait of this family. The story is builds through the idea of ​​appearance and what is hidden, that coexists in the same space, the same person. This house that is built as a refuge from wild nature, is gradually transformed into a shelter that is also darkness. the serenity and silence of nature take on another meaning “.

‘The house among the cacti’ It is a production of Cine 365 Films, DZ Feature Films and Audiovisuales AIE, Ikiru Films, La Terraza Films and Virtual Contenidos that has the participation of RTVE, TV3, Orange TV and the Ministry of Culture (ICAA).

Filmax will be in charge of the theatrical distribution of this film, officially described as “an emotional thriller full of suspense in which the idyllic coexistence of a perfect family will be blown up with the appearance of a stranger who is not who he claims to be”.

‘The house among the cacti’ follows Elmer and Rose, a couple who have created a perfect family among the huge cacti in a remote desert landscape. A loving home for his five daughters, all with flower names: Edelweiss, Iris, Melissa, Dahlia and Daisy. But the unexpected arrival of Rick, a hiker seeking refuge, revolutionizes the sisters. And when Elmer and Rose discover that the boy is not who he claims to be, the confrontation they will wage – a fight between truth and lies, justice and crime – uncover terrible secrets that will change their lives forever … .