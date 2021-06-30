The filming of ‘The game of the keys’, the new comedy by Vicente Villanueva, begins

Director Vicente Villanueva has started filming his new comedy, ‘The game of keys’. The Valencian filmmaker returns to the big screen after taking more than a million viewers to theaters with the hit comedy ‘Toc Toc’, and while waiting for the premiere in August of ‘Sevillanas de Brooklyn’, a sympathetic comedy presented in the last edition of the Malaga Festival.

Written by Marta Buchaca (‘Litus’, ‘Only once’), the story of ‘The game of keys’ is a choral comedy that revolves around a group of friends in the midst of the crisis of their forties who decide to venture to play the game of keys, a game of swapping couples between them that will make them discover their fears, their desires and, above all, everything, what they want in life.

Laura has been with Antonio all her life, and just when she begins to wonder if that is really the life she wants, Sergio and Siena cross paths in their lives. Sergio is a former high school classmate and Siena is his millennial girlfriend who arrives to revolutionize everyone’s lives. Laura, Raquel and Cris, close friends for years, convince their respective husbands to play a game that Siena proposes to them: The game of keys.

The game consists of everyone putting their keys in a bowl. At random, each one chooses some keys, and he must go to spend the night with the owner of the keys. This game will revolutionize the group of friends and their lives. It will make them discover who they are and what they really want. A comedy about long-term monogamy, self-fulfillment, and pleasure. A story about four couples who are friends and decide to be swingers with each other.

This group of friends will be interpreted by Eva Ugarte (‘Look what you’ve done’), Miren Ibarguren (‘Supernomal’), Fernando Guallar (‘Velvet Coleccin’), Tamar Novas (‘Faria’), Mara Castro (‘Amar es forever ‘), Dani Tatay (‘ El Cid ‘), Ricard Farr (‘ Instinct ‘) and Justina de Bustos (‘ Las Estrellas’).

Filming has just started in Valencia, with a technical and artistic team of more than 100 people, and will run for 7 weeks in different locations in the city, as well as in other cities and municipalities of the Valencian community such as Elche and Ontinyent. Among the wide variety of locations, it is worth highlighting the Mercantile Athenaeum, the Valencia Fair and the hotels The Westin Valencia and the Hotel Balneario Las Arenas.

“We located the action in Valencia, with the intention of opening new visual spaces to this type of comedies that usually occur in the capital. The city of Valencia gives us a great European city. We look for classicist corners, a mix between New York, Paris or Any Italian city, and Valencia has all that. This endows the film with a timeless elegance, “says director Vicente Villanueva.

‘The game of keys’ It is a production of Nobody is Perfect and Atresmedia Cine. Warner Bros. will be in charge of distributing the film in Spanish cinemas in 2022.