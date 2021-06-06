The filming of ‘Sorry for the inconvenience’ begins, the new series from the creators of ‘Shame’

This week the filming of ‘We apologize for the inconveniences’, new original series from Movistar + starring Antonio Resines and Miguel Rellán. A comedy about getting old while young that is written and will be directed by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero, who are also responsible for ‘Shame’.

Produced in collaboration with Beware of the Dog TV, it is a comedy consisting of six half-hour episodes each that will premiere on the platform in 2022.

‘We apologize for the inconveniences’ He speaks to us in a dramatic comedy tone about what it means to “get old” today. Rafael Müller (Resines) is an acclaimed conductor who maintains a decades-long friendship with Rafael Jiménez (Rellán), an old rock glory who refuses to hang up his guitar. Both will have to fight to continue fitting into a rapidly young world that insists on removing them from the game board, even though they still feel fully empowered.

According to its creators, ‘We apologize for the inconveniences’ it is “about music, age, romantic relationships, illness, and friendship. We intend to make comedy with these elements and at the same time put a rigorous look at our characters in a realistic current context.”

In this way, Miguel Rellán repeats with Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero after having collaborated together in the three seasons of ‘Shame’, while Antonio Resines previously coincided with Fernández-Armero in the 2019 comedy ‘If I Were Rich.’

Let us remember that between the production of both series, both Fernández-Armero and Cavestany have directed both films: The first the aforementioned ‘If I were rich’, and the second the very curious ‘An optical effect’, which you have available on Filmin from the last May 28.