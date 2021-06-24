The filming of season 3 of the Mandalorian would begin in September

A few weeks ago came the sad news that the series “The Mandalorian” was delayed. There is no official news yet, but everything seems to indicate that the calendar that we had in mind that pointed out that the third season of the Star Wars series could arrive in the first half of 2022 was not going to be fulfilled. Apparently, the filming of the new episodes will not begin anytime soon (in fact, from what was said by now, filming should have already begun).

Right now the sights are set on a potential premiere in late 2022, as it was said that filming will not begin until late 2021 or early 2022. However, new information coming from That Hashtag Show points to September. Specifically, it is said that the September 20, 2021. A date to be treated still as a rumor.

Let us remember that the main impediments that were said to have for a soon filming of the series were that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was occupying part of the sets, together with the commitment of the protagonist Pedro Pascal with the filming of the series adaptation of The Last of Us. Since that start of production seems to be still a long way off, The series may not reach Disney + until the end of 2022.

At the moment, nothing is known about this new season, neither at the plot level nor which one will be released. Given the end of the second season, it would be expected that Mando and Grogu will definitely part their ways, and that Din Djarin’s path will be explored with his Dark Saber, and what that means as leader of the Mandalorians.

