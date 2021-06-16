The filming of ‘Piglet’ begins, a crude rural thriller full of tension, revenge, fear, dust and sweat

Filming of ‘Pig’ start on June 17 under the direction of Carlota Pereda, who thus debuted as a director of feature films with this film that she also writes and that is inspired by the homonymous short that earned her numerous national and international awards, among which are the Goya and Jos Mara Forqu Awards for Best Fiction Short Film, or the prestigious Slamdance Russo Brothers Fellowship.

This crude rural thriller full of tension, revenge, fear, dust and sweat is produced by Morena Films, Backup Studio and Cerdita AIE in association with La Banque Postale and Indfilms, and has the participation of RTVE and Movistar + and the support of Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA Program of the European Union and the Community of Madrid.

It is a project that was selected by the Cannes Festival, within the Focus CoPro initiative, and winner of the Pop Up Residency for the development of feature films, and which will be distributed in cinemas in Spain by Filmax. With Merry Colomer in executive production, ‘Pig’ It will be filmed in Villanueva de la Vera and its surroundings (Extremadura) until the end of July.

‘Pig’ starring Laura Galn (the also protagonist of the original short film), Richard Holmes (‘Hasta el cielo’), Carmen Machi (‘An optical effect’), Claudia Salas (‘The plague. The hand of the Gardua’), Irene Ferreiro (‘Skam Espaa’), Camille Aguilar (‘Lost Maricn’), Jos Pastor (‘Temperance’), Pilar Castro (‘Advantages of traveling by train’), Chema del Barco (‘The plan’) and Adrian Grsser (‘Merl’).

In the words of Carlota Pereda herself, “I wrote ‘Pig’ to face my fear. A fear that arises from real life. Because being a teenager can be scary. ‘Pig’ is Sara’s story. I know her, I know who It is, where it comes from and what happened. When that happens, you cannot move on until you release the story to the world and it stops living in your head to belong to others. wonderful that shares my love for our characters, for their conflicts and the passion for telling stories from emotion and enjoyment, reflecting something that we all know, that we feel very close and very ours. Because ‘Cerdita’ is a fully Spanish rural thriller Extreme summer sun. With Calippos, naps, bulls, festivals, ladies in the cool and, of course, the fear of what they will say. “

Finally we leave you with an official synopsis, as well as the original short film from 2018:

“For Sara, summer just means having to endure the continuous teasing of the other girls in her small town. But it will all end when a stranger arrives in town and kidnaps her bullies. Sara knows more than she says, and she will have to decide between talking and saving the girls, or saying nothing to protect the strange man who saved her. “