The filming of ‘One year, one night’, by Isaki Lacuesta ends

The filming of ‘One year, one night‘, the next film directed by Isaki Lacuesta (‘ Between two waters’, ‘Under listen. The accused’). The movie is an adaptation of ‘Peace, love and death metal’, a non-fiction book in which the Spaniard Ramn Gonzlez recounts his experience as a victim and witness of the jihadist attack against the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, where 130 people perished on November 13, 2015.

Nahuel Prez Biscayart (‘120 beats per minute’), Nomie Merlant (‘Portrait of a woman on fire’), Quim Gutirrez (‘Advantages of traveling by train’) and Alba Guilera (‘Trauma’) will play the two leading couples . Through them, we will learn about the ethical questions, personal relationships and traumas that they have to face, one year after the tragic attack.

Natalia de Molina and the singer C. Tangana, who is making his acting debut, complete the main cast of this film written by Isa Campo, Fran Arajo and Lacuesta himself, which includes Irina Lubtchansky (‘A faithful man’, ‘Ismael’s ghosts ‘) as director of photography.

‘One year, one night‘tells the story of a young couple who attend a concert in Batacln on the night of the attack. They will survive that attack, but nothing will ever be the same again.

‘One year, one night‘is the story of Ramn and Cline, a young couple who attend the Bataclan concert on the night of November 13, 2015. During the terrorist assault Cline and Ramn manage to reach the musicians’ dressing room separately and take refuge there for hours until his release. They manage to save themselves, but when they leave they are no longer the same. And they don’t know if they can be again.

That night that each one lived differently leaves a deep mark on their lives and burdens them with an unexpected identity of victims that each one copes with as best they can. Cline with a flight forward, rejecting it, clinging to his previous life and Ramn with a return repeatedly to that moment, to catch it and bear it and face a key question: How do you want to live from now on?

In the year after the attack, the couple tries to resynchronize, to reconnect as before what they should never have experienced.

The filmmaker Isaki Lacuesta has put the focus of the story on the survivors: “Their real, intimate experiences, on the surface, taught us that the experience of the attack in first person was very different from what we can imagine without having lived it, very distant from what the media had transmitted to us. Thus, this film portrays the effects of the tragedy alternating in parallel the night of the attack and the whole following year; always on a human scale, from the perspective of these two specific people. that the viewer feels and thinks the same as Cline and Ramn, the same as we did when they told us their story: promote the viewer’s empathy with this experience and their ability to rethink certain events that are decisive for understanding the current world “.

For his part, producer Ramn Campos points out that “since I acquired the rights to Ramn Gonzlez’s book, I knew that only someone with the sensitivity of Isaki Lacuesta could direct the film. ‘One year, one night’ is our first collaboration together and It is being a fascinating journey. I am sure that the mix between Isaki’s talent and our commercial experience can bring great joy to all of us. ”

The filming of the film, which began on February 8 in Barcelona, ​​will take place over four weeks in various Catalan towns and then move to Paris, where they will shoot another three weeks.

‘One year, one night‘is a production of Mr Fields and Friends, Bamb productions, La Termita Films and the French Noodles Productions that has the participation of TVE, Movistar + and TVC, the support of ICAA, ICEC and Eurimages and the distribution of BTeam Pictures. For its part, StudioCanal will be in charge of distributing the film in France and managing international sales.