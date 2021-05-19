The filming of ‘La vida padre’ begins

Last week filming began on ‘The father life’, comedy directed by Joaqun Mazn from a script written by Joaqun Oristrell. Bilbao and Madrid will be the cities that will host the filming of this film starring the Goya winners Karra Elejalde (‘La Fortuna’, ‘While the war lasts’) and Enric Auquer (‘Perfect life’, ‘Who kills iron’) .

Megan Montaner, Lander Otaola, Maribel Salas, Gorka Aguinagalde and Manuel Burque complete the main cast of this film, which also has the advice and participation of Alavs chef Diego Guerrero, whose restaurant Dstage has two Micheln stars.

‘The father life’ revolves around a young and ambitious chef who receives an unexpected visit from his father, who disappeared thirty years ago. At a critical moment for the future of his restaurant, Mikel must take charge of the crazy and unpredictable Juan, a veritable hurricane of vitality that will put all his ideas about cooking and life to the test.

Joaqun Mazn began his career in television series such as ‘Manolito Gafotas’, ‘Cuestin de sexo’ or ‘Doctor Mateo’, with which he made the leap to directing. Since then, he has been at the forefront of such successful series as ‘Con el culo al aire’ and ‘All down’. In 2016 he released his first feature film in theaters, ‘Body of lite’, with which he managed to exceed one million viewers. Following in the wake of the film’s success, in 2018 comes its adaptation to a television series, ‘Corps of lite: The series’, in one of the main television bets of Antena 3 for prime time that, however, was not renewed for a second season.

‘The father life’ It is a production of MOD Producciones and Kowalski Films that has the participation of Movistar + and ETB and the support of the ICAA Government of Spain and through the Bizkaia Film Commission, also the Bilbao City Council and the Vizcaya Provincial Council.

In your technical team, ‘The father life’ It has professionals with extensive experience such as Fernando Bovaira and Urko Errazquin in executive production, the director of photography Angel Igucel, the artistic director Juana Mula, the costume designer Natacha Fernndez Gallardo, the musician Vicente Ortiz or Twin Pines as responsible for the visual effects of the movie.

‘The father life’ hit theaters distributed by Paramount Pictures Spain sometime in 2022. International sales are handled by Film Factory.