The filming of ‘Everyone does it’, by Martín Cuervo begins

Filming begins in locations in Santa Cruz de Tenerife It is Martín Cuervo’s second film after ‘With whom you travel’

The filming of ‘Everyone does it begins‘, the new movie by Martin Cuervo. The director’s second feature film after ‘With whom you travel’, recently presented at the Malaga Film Festival, is a comedy in the key of a thriller. The film has a choral cast headed by Save Reina (‘The best summer of my life’, ‘Who are you traveling with’), Kira Miró (‘Broken Embraces’), Carlos Santos (‘El crack cero’, ‘The man with a thousand faces’), Marian hernandez (‘Secret origins’, ‘Until the wedding do us part’), Julian Lopez (‘Operation Shrimp’, ‘Superlópez’) Andrea Duro (‘Who are you traveling with’, ‘Three meters above the sky’), Macarena Gomez (‘Zero crack’, ‘Shrews’), Pablo Carbonell (‘Tuna and chocolate’, ‘Masterpiece’), Toni Acosta (‘There is only one father’, ‘Polyamory for beginners’) and Victor Palmero (‘Gods and Dogs’, ‘The one that looms’).

In the words of its director Martin Cuervo, in the story “several couples at different points in their relationship return to the hotel where they married, summoned by the owner, to solve a certain tax problem. A snowfall, two forest rangers and a murder will keep them locked up there until it is resolved this sitcom. “

The script is signed by Marta Sanchez , in charge of texts such as ‘Until the wedding do us part’, ‘Down there’ or ‘Aida’, and Irene Niubó who has been in the scripts of ‘Mothers’, and ‘Treufoc’. A rural hotel lost in the middle of nowhere, a murder and 10 suspects are the premise of this story whose filming will last until the beginning of July in locations in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. In the words of its screenwriters, “it would be the result of a night of passion between Agatha Christie and Luis García Berlanga”.

The film is produced by Álamo Producciones (‘The best summer of my life’, ‘Litus’, ‘Until the wedding do us part’), in co-production with A Contracorriente Films (‘The bookstore’, ‘The illustrious citizen’), who will also be in charge of the distribution of the film.

