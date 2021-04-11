The filming of ‘El nieto’, by Nely Reguera with Carmen Machi begins

Juan Naharro GimenezGetty Images

The film will hit theaters in 2022 It is the second feature film by the filmmaker after ‘María (y los otros)’

The new movie of Nely Reguera, the director of ‘María (y los otros) ‘(2016) will star Carmen Machi. Produced by Fasten Films (‘One for All’) and co-produced by Bteam Prods (‘The Girls’) and Homemade Films.

The Greek part of the production will start in mid-April at the Malakasa Refugee Camp (Athens) and will last six weeks. To date, a week has been shot in Barcelona. In her new project, Reguera tells the story of Marisa (Carmen Machi), a recently retired doctor who decides to travel to a refugee camp where she thinks they need people exactly like her.

In the words of the director herself, this movie talks about the complexity implicit in the act and the desire to love and care. “We should all be able to take care of each other as well as ourselves. Taking care of each other is a task that unites us, helps us to grow, humanizes us. The problem comes when we are not aware that, sometimes, this act responds more to the need to fill a void or to fill a lack than to an act of generosity “, he declares.

‘El Nieto’ has the participation of RTVE, TV3, Movistar + and the financing of ICAA, ICEC, Eurimages and the support of MEDIA Europa Creativa. Machi is accompanied in the film by the following cast: Itsaso Arana (‘The virgin of August’), Arnau comas (‘Les dues nits d’ahir’), Dèlia Brufau (‘Las del Hockey’), Yohan Levy (‘Emily in Paris’) and Henrietta Rauth.

Tired of her retirement life, and of comparing herself to her friends who are grandmothers, Marisa (Machi) decides to travel to a Greek refugee camp where, in her opinion, they need people exactly like her. Upon arriving there, he discovers a reality that he could not have imagined and that leads him to explore the limits between love and the need to feel useful.

Bteam Pictures will release the film in 2022.

