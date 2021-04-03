The filming of ‘El club del unemployment’ begins

Vrtice 360 ​​is pleased to announce that the filming of ‘The unemployment club’, comedy, written and directed by David Marqus and starring Carlos Areces, Fernando Tejero, Adri Collado and Eric Francs that has the participation of Antonio Resines, Javier Botet, Mara Isasi, Carmen Ruiz or Veki Velilla, among others.

The filming will take place in locations in the capital Madrid and its surroundings.

‘The unemployment club’ sacrifices the sentimentality that weighs down other comedies to focus on the one thing that should concern us: laughter. And, although it is true that it is very difficult to distance oneself from tragedies such as evictions, corruption, unemployment, loss of labor rights, the crisis … it is important to treat all these issues from a more caustic perspective, rather than the street, more than the bars … Because after a couple of caas, things look differently. And as the Monty Python said: You have to “always look on the positive side of life”, laugh at yourself and at the moment this country is going through.

Sunrise Pictures and Vrtice 360 ​​produce ‘The unemployment club’, the comedy that 2021 needs. A very deep and acid criticism of this society that we have all created and that, it seems, we can do even worse.

Every morning, whatever the day, Fernando (Areces), el Negro (Francs), Jess (Tejero) and Benavente (Collado), four friends meet in a bar to have a drink and fix the world in their own way: Criticizing and ranting against everything and everyone. They have something in common, they are unemployed, well … all but one.

The director and writer David Marqus is known for having directed ‘Gods and dogs’ (2014), ‘En out of play’ (2012) and the award-winning trilogue shot in Ibiza that make up ‘Isolated’ (2005), ‘Desechos’ (2010 ) and ‘Anyone’ (2003). He is also one of the scriptwriters of ‘Campeones’ (2018), one of the most successful Spanish films of the last decade.