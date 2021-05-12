The filming of ‘El asfalto’, the “story to not sleep” by Paula Ortiz begins

This week the filming of ‘The asphalt’, the fourth and final self-concluding tale that brings back to the world of the living the nightmares of ‘Stories to not sleep’, the iconic Spanish series by Chicho Ibez Serrador that revolutionized the television landscape of the 1960s.

Directed by Paula Ortiz, responsible for ‘De tu ventana a la ma’ and ‘La novia’, and starring Dani Rovira and Inma Cuesta, this chapter combines terror with surrealism in a way that is as groundbreaking and different as it was in its day. did the original series episode.

‘The asphalt’ tells the story of Baldo (Rovira), a dejected and frustrated food delivery man happily married to Rut (Cuesta), whose feet are incomprehensibly trapped in the asphalt. His efforts to free himself only cause him to sink deeper and deeper into the indifference of those who pass by. Their calls for help are sterile and receive only disbelief or passivity in response, and Baldo, between astonishment and despair, continues to sink inch by inch.

Manuel Jabois and Rodrigo Corts sign the script for this story of terror and despair with a marked criticism of society.

After ‘The joke’ (from Rodrigo Corts), ‘The double’ (by Rodrigo Sorogoyen) and ‘Freddy’ (by Paco Plaza), this brilliant story, also about fifty minutes long, puts an end to the recording of the recovery and reinterpretation of a format that promises to once again give the public the best of the horror genre with the power and talent of the cinema. modern.

Produced by VIS -a division of ViacomCBS-, Prointel and Isla Audiovisual for Amazon Prime Video and RTVE, the four stories of this new ‘Stories to not sleep’ They will be released at the end of this 2021, on a date yet to be specified.