The filming of ‘Camera caf, the movie’ begins

‘Camera caf’ is back. The mythical television series is now turned into a feature film by the hand of Ernesto Sevilla, who leads this film project that brings together a large part of the original cast of the popular series to expand its universe.

A series produced by Magnolia TV that we remember had a total of 530 episodes, of about 6 minutes in length, spread over five seasons.

‘Camera caf, the movie’ to focus again on the adventures of the employees of a company offering a humorous view of the work environment and the micro world, with all kinds of specimens, that we find in any office.

Ernesto Sevilla (‘Chapter 0’) gets behind the camera to direct what will be his first feature film as a film director. In the words of Sevilla, “the intention is to return to that particular universe that the comic strip had and discover something else, for which the film does the exercise of imagining what the rest of the office should be like and seeing aspects of the life of the characters, especially our protagonist, Jess Quesada, who in the series only signed up through lines of dialogue in front of the coffee machine “.

The cast is made up of some of the actors who gave life to the television characters again headed by Arturo Valls as Quesada, the smart and lazy employee who escaped as soon as he pruned his duties. Carlos Chamarro as Julin, Ana Miln as Victoria, Carolina Cerezuela as Mnica, Joaqun Reyes as Richar, Marta Belenguer as Nacha, Alex O’Dogherty as Arturo, Esperanza Pedreo as Caizares and Esperanza Elipe as Marimar also repeat. And as new additions will be Manuel Galiana, Javier Botet, Ingrid Garca-Jonsson or the streamer Ibai Llanos, who plays himself.

Filming of ‘Camera caf, the movie’ spend over six weeks at various locations in the Community of Madrid.

Joaqun Reyes, Miguel Esteban and Ernesto Sevilla himself sign the script for this comedy in which we meet again in the corridor of the mythical office the renowned characters who in this new plot are going to experience changes in the direction of the company and a tense competition, spiced up by fun and surreal situations.

Caf for very coffee growers AIE, Plvora Films, LACOproductora and Estela Films are the Spanish producers of this film, with the participation of Atresmedia Cine, Movistar + and the Portuguese Planar Gestao de Equipamentos Audiovisuales. The film also has the collaboration of Delta Cafs, Mahou and Subway.

Warner Bros. will be in charge of distributing the film in theaters in our country in 2022, while Film Sharks will be in charge of managing its international sales.

We return to the office to rediscover the characters of the mythical series beyond the coffee machine.

Quesada, Julin, Marimar, Caizares, Victoria and company will face a crisis that is about to sink the company and, what is worse, must be saved by its new director, who is nothing more and nothing less than the king of squatting, Quesada. CAMERA CAF IS BACK!