The film “Plantados” premiered at the Miami Film Festival

This Friday the film “Plantados” was released amid great expectations and as part of the Miami Film Festival.

The film, inspired by real events, is a reflection of the horrors that have been lived in Cuban prisons for decades.

Written by Lilo Vilaplana and former political prisoners Juan Manuel Cao and Ángel Santiesteban, “Plantados” shows the courage of those who fought and are fighting against the Castro regime.

The name of the film refers to the political prisoners who stood up and refused to accept a regime of forced labor, which the government repressors identified as the Reeducation Plan.

“Planted” will hit theaters in the United States on March 26. But it will also be presented on March 18 at the Miami Dade County Fair and on March 20 at the Tower Theater in Miami.