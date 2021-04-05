The film ‘Marco Polo’ will feature the soundtrack of the Sinsinati group

MADRID, 23 Mar. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Carlos Matamoros, Pedro Montero and Manu Goalkeeper, members of the Spanish group Sinsinati, will compose the original songs for the soundtrack of the feature film ‘Marco Polo’, by the Spanish director Pablo Riesgo.

‘Marco Polo’ tells the story of Marco, an introverted teenager, who must learn to heal the wounds of the past with his family after the death of his older brother. Pablo Riesgo has been based on his own story to create the universe of his debut film, which touches on themes such as mourning and the search for identity.

“It is a great challenge to have to compose with a film in mind, but we are especially excited to be part of this story, and give life to the music that accompanies the characters“They have pointed out from Sinsinati. In addition to putting music to the tape, the group will make a special appearance in the film playing one of the new songs. This new project coincides with the incorporation of vocalist Jorge Zuloaga.

“From the first moment, Marco Polo seemed to us a story that has a great sensitivity, and with which we can all empathize. We have all experienced summers in our teens like in the movie“, the group has explained regarding its decision to make the leap to the cinematographic soundtrack.

Riesgo will make his feature film debut with this film after his short film ‘Tiro Dominical’, screened at the St. Louis International Film Festival. A large part of the team will repeat their work for ‘Marco Polo’ on this occasion.