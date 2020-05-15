Despite the fact that there is still no definitive solution to the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the world for some months now, companies in different industries have begun to prepare to face what many call the “new normal”, that is, the life after things return to the way they were before or at least improve regarding this problem that has already reached 4.43 million people, according to figures from Google. Among the different segments, the film industry presents one of the most interesting scenarios since not only the cinemas in the different countries will have to adapt to the considerations of consumers, but also the companies in charge of developing content for cinema will have to implement measures to continue developing materials that captivate and achieve good results at the ticket offices.

It is important to remember that both parts of this industry have been greatly impacted by the actions taken to tackle the problem. On the one hand, the companies that own the movie theaters have had to close because they are spaces where people gather and on the other hand, productions have had to be delayed, canceled or postponed so as not to put anyone at risk and to guarantee that there is a good return on investment for the products delivered. As we have seen, the companies that show films have had to implement unusual actions since the closure of their different spaces has put them on the brink of ruin and threatens to leave them bankrupt as time passes.

In the case of Mexico, the clearest example that exists of the actions that cinemas have had to take are the campaigns undertaken by both Cinépolis and Cinemex, both, according to Canacine, face the threat of leaving nearly 50 unemployed thousand people directly and another 15 thousand indirectly. In this sense, as we reported at the time, in the case of the first chain, the brand has turned to Uber Eats to be able to sell its candy store products, while giving more weight to its platform for watching movies online. , Cinépolis KLIC.

If Muhammad does not go to the mountain? Cinépolis goes to his house pic.twitter.com/D1WwZryVNQ – Gaby Faure (@GabyFaure) April 8, 2020

Furthermore, Cinemex recently undertook a similar measure partnering with DiDi Food to bring its popcorn home.

Do the best popcorn arrive at your house?

Order them from your application @DiDi Food and live #LaMagiaDelCineEnCasa Available at Cinemex? Universidad, Tlalpan, Telmex, Prado Coapa, San Mateo and Food Truck (Colonia Anahuac I), and soon in more cities. pic.twitter.com/BhD24NqT4R – cinemex (@Cinemex) May 13, 2020

Of course, these actions may be far from compensating the income that movie theaters regularly generated with the projections day after day and the sale in the candy store as well as the contribution of other elements, so preparing for the return is essential not only to provide a good experience for consumers, also to rescue the numbers.

What are movie theaters doing to prepare for the comeback?

In Mexico and in the rest of the world this section of the film industry surely already contemplates the necessary steps that must be taken for the return. In fact, according to John Fithian, CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners, in an interview for Variety, there are already steps being taken by movie theater owners in the North American market to keep these spaces free of coronaviruses and bring back to people.

Firms like Cinemark and AMC will first start showing films from the repertoire as this will allow them to have the systems in operation so that they can exhibit the great movie premieres that are scheduled for July. This is a path that many movie theaters in other countries could follow.

On the other hand, there is a logistical challenge that must be overcome to guarantee the safety of the attendees. Returning to the case of the United States, movie theater owners are preparing to follow social distancing guidelines while promoting the booking of tickets more Internet or other means to avoid congestion in this area prior to a performance. In this regard, the staff is also being trained to prevent crowds from precisely generating in the common areas of the cinemas.

On the other hand, the schedule of the functions is another element that is being reprogrammed to prevent many people from arriving at the same time. Finally, in a further section, in order to motivate consumers to go to theaters under new regulations, it is estimated that advertising will play an important role. Campaigns can go a long way in guiding people, especially if they are supported by talents in front of and behind movies, spreading the message that it’s a good idea to go back to theaters.

Of course, for this section of the film industry and all its planning to be successful, it also depends on whether the other manages to return to normal or adapt well to the new normal and see good opportunities on his return to theaters. For this segment of the industry it is certainly not profitable if there are few rooms where new launches can be projected. Unfortunately, this section depends on how the pandemic evolves and the restrictions that the authorities decide to maintain for theaters. In the case of Mexico City, we know that as of July 15, these businesses will be able to reopen due to restrictions and sanitary measures; however, there are other regions where a defined date does not yet exist, so that a distributor decides to delay the premiere to generate a better impact sounds like a very probable action.

How are producers preparing for the post-coronavirus world?

In relation to the above, the firms involved in the production of content for the film industry have to do the same to be able to deliver their products with the same or better quality and that they reach theaters, but for this they must also take into account Tell how the work process is being transformed.

According to Fox News, among the most important changes that this segment is experiencing is the reduction in the number of people in the productions, since only the members that are essential will remain. However, it is also expected that from now on productions and studios will consider less locations and more dependence on special effects so that everything is a safer process for those involved.

Complementing the above, Deadline also shares ideas of how the productions will operate in the months to come. In particular, it highlights that the sets will be different than they were before the pandemic, if a set is being assembled, tools cannot be shared. Meals will only be distributed in a single pre-wrapped portion, and there will be no shared utensils. Lunch breaks should be staggered to reduce the density of people. Furthermore, as long as there is no cure, tests will have to be carried out on a recurring basis to guarantee everyone’s safety.

Particularly, there will be an additional level of protection generated around the actors, since their health is crucial to keep a production going and an entire staff employed. Actors can be considered an irreplaceable element and, due to the nature of their work, they will not be able to be in front of the camera wearing protective equipment (such as gloves or face masks), and to keep them safe, personnel who come into contact with actors or directors will be the one who has to use the protection elements at all times.

This new reality will undoubtedly be difficult to assimilate, however it represents the opportunity that the film industry has to continue operating and offering the most similar experience possible to the one that was previously available.

