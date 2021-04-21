The film Furiosa will be very different from Mad Max: Fury Road

Share

Although they belong to the same saga, they have raised the film Furiosa in a quite different way from Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

In 2015, George miller wanted to restart his post-apocalyptic saga. That’s why he premiered Mad Max: Fury Road with Tom hardy as Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa. Now they will make a spin-off of this female character when she was young and will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s gambit).

Own George miller wanted to reveal the differences between Furious Y Mad Max: Fury Road.

“I didn’t set out to make a great epic movie. It is a story that I wanted to tell. But it turns out it has a lot of different scenes. The only thing I can say about it is that the story of the 2015 movie happened over three days and two nights, but this is a saga. The story of Furiosa goes on for many years. So it has a lot of different elements. Since we started, I think there have been six different regimes at Warner Bros. Now it’s stabilized a lot and they can basically consistently pay attention to the movies that they want to make and this is one of them. Try to make movies that are “exceptionally familiar.” This will be familiar to people who know Mad Max, and Fury Road in particular, but it will also be unique. “

What will the movie be about?

For now there are few details of the plot of FuriousWe only know that a Anya Taylor-Joy they will accompany you Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman). The story will be a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, therefore we will see the character of Furious long before she becomes a ruthless warrior and loses her arm.

If all goes as planned, the movie of Furious It will be released on June 23, 2023. So they will probably start shooting soon so we can see the look that the protagonists will wear.

Share