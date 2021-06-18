the film classics that will be available in Latin America

HBO Max announced in late May its expansion into Latin America. Although the platform was already available in the United States, the rest of America did not have access to it. That will change as of June 29, when it will begin operations in the region. Among the various novelties in the catalog we find classic cinema.

HBO Max will be available in 16 Latin American countries: Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. These nations will be able to contract the service through two options: mobile and standard.

In this way, subscribers will be able to enjoy the contents of the firms in a single space: TNT, truTV, Max Originals, DC, CNN, TBS, Cartoon Network, Adult Swin, Warner Bros and HBO. Integrating all these options will facilitate access to different content, such as several of the classic cinema films belonging to WarnerMedia and that, therefore, were not available on other platforms or were intermittently.

Five recommendations from the HBO Max catalog

The diversity of the films is wide. To understand it better, it is enough to be aware of a situation: there are black and white films, a resource little used today, with the permission of Roma (Alfonso Cuarón, 2018) and Cold War (Paweł Pawlikowski, 2018). And then, in color, with remarkable special effects. The recommendations, below:

Casablanca (1942)

A before and after in the history of cinema. Casablanca (Michael Curtiz) is a consistent pick on all-time lists for the best movies. It has notable performances, with figures such as Humphrey bogart, Ingrid bergman Y Paul Henreid, among others, and an enchanting filmic beauty. Its impact was not only punctual: the film transcended time. Several of the Casablanca lines have become part of popular culture, even though people have never seen it. Play it again, Sam!

Mad Max (1979)

The franchise found in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) an excuse to revive, to present themselves to new generations. However, it was already a cult saga, authored by its director George Mailer. The first they followed The Road Warrior (1981) and Beyond Thunderdome (1985), with Mel Gibson as the protagonist. This post-apocalyptic universe of violence and spectacularity will be on HBO Max. Perhaps, later, Furiosa, the prequel that is already in development, will also be included.

The Endless Story (1984)

Another one of those cult movies. Characters like Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), Bastian Bux (Barret Oliver), The Childhood Empress (Tami Stronach) and Falkor (Alan Oppenheimer, on voice) marked the childhood of a couple of generations. The film, one of the most expensive at the time, recreates a fantasy world with characters as particular as they are charming.

Cinema Paradiso (1988)

A tribute to the cinema, to the actor of going to a place to watch movies and escaping, for a couple of hours, from everything that happens outside. Cinema Paradiso (Giuseppe Tornatore) won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 1989. He also received various accolades at the BAFTAs and on the European film awards circuit. However, his history and his music go beyond that time. That is why it became one of the classics of cinema.

The Bridges of Madison (1995)

The Bridges of Madison CountyBy its title in English, it may be one of the best dramatic films in contemporary cinema. Clint eastwoodAs an actor and director, he plays Robert Kincaid, a photographer who goes through life looking for something more than the perfect photograph. Find Francesca, played by Meryl streep, through whom he knows what he was looking for.

Other movie classics that will be on HBO Max

Singin ‘in The Rain (Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, 1952) The Wizard of Oz (Victor Fleming, 1939) The Batman franchise The Jurassic Park saga Blade Runner (Ridley Scott, 1982) Beetlejuice (Tim Burton, 1988) The Schindler’s List (Steven Spielberg, 1993) 2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968) A Clockwork Orange (Stanley Kubrick, 1971)

HBO Max is in the pre-launch stage. Before June 29, when it will be operational, it offers different subscription plans: one month, three months, one year.

Teads production

Also in Ezanime.net