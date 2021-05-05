The film Blade will begin filming in July 2022

The THR medium updates the status of the Blade film, the cinematic reboot that Marvel Studios is preparing, bringing a little novelty in terms of dates. According to the media, Marvel Studios would have planned to begin Principal photography of the film in July 2022.

This change is significant as it represents a significant delay. Previously, the film was scheduled to begin filming in September 2021, but everything has been delayed until July next year. Recall that there was even a casting for several female characters for the film.

Marvel would still be looking for a director for the film, and this delay would allow Stacy Osei-Kuffour to continue working on the script. According to THR, Marvel Studios is in no rush with the film, which does not mean that they have stopped working on it.

At the moment there are no more details about the Marvel movie, except that we remember it has Masherhala Ali already chosen as the main protagonist. However, a filming set in the summer of 2022 means that at least its premiere in theaters is not until the end of 2023, with the possibility of 2024.

Via information | THR