The film Black Widow will bring a big change of tone to the MCU

The official Marvel website has published some of the interviews that are included in the book “Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book” that can already be found on the Internet. In the past, we have been able to see statements and images of the movie “Black Widow” thanks to leaks of this book, but now as we say it is Marvel itself who advances its content.

It has been a long road to get to the premiere of the film. From the fact that Marvel’s internal structure prevented making this film a decade ago, to the subsequent delays caused by the pandemic, as it was one of the films directly affected by COVID-19. That uphill slope that the film has faced ends, and the first criticisms that are sounding leave the film in a good position. Now it is the leading actress Scarlett Johansson who advances that the film will bring us a few surprises before it ends.

In the Titan Comics book, Scarlett Johnasson talks at length about her role as Black Widow and what we can expect from the next movie. He also revealed that, at some point, Black Widow will contain a huge pitch shift that will completely change the direction of the film.:

There was no specific comic or story that we wanted to adapt. The Black Widow character has had thousands of different stories over the years, so it wasn’t obvious what we were going to do. It had to look like the continuation of something we had already started and were scratching at. I was thinking in a very small and specific way, and Kevin Feige [Presidente de Marvel Studios]think in a really huge and unexpected way. The combination of these two approaches is what is achieved in the Black Widow movie. Kevin Feige’s genius is that he always thinks about what fans expect from these movies, but he undermines it and gives them something they could never have anticipated.

The actress then talks about that family drama that we are going to see in the film, and the difficulty represented by being able to balance everything because there is a major change in tone. In fact, he recognizes that if not managed well, this can completely take you out of the movie and spoil the experience of the show. Balancing the film well has been director Cate Shortland’s job.

The idea of ​​Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is the least expected, so that was the starting point. I had to think about what it was going to be because there is a huge change of tone in this movie. Kevin describes it as if another movie emerges from the one you thought you were watching. If that’s not handled well, it can be really shocking and isolate the audience, taking them out of the movie viewing experience. We leave the balance between the two in the hands of Cate Shortland.

The film will open on Friday next week in theaters and on Disney +.

