The film Black Adam officially ends its main shoot

He came announcing it from day before and finally Dwayne johnson confirms with a new video on Instagram that has finished shooting his scenes for the movie “Black Adam”. A decade of intention to make the film materializes, and their work is practically finished, although they will add some photographs that they take and that Johnson is clearly going to closely follow the development of this project.

This filming began in April in Atlanta and would end now – although it is said that some members of the cast would continue to work on it -, about three months later, which would seem a somewhat short filming, although it is not too far from the duration that others have had. superhero productions.

It is an honor and pride to say that this is the official ending of BLACK ADAM, ”says Dwayne Johnson in his Instagram post. I knew many years ago that the opportunity to do BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE AT A RACE event. It has been a true honor for me to work side by side with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as BLACK ADAM to life. It has been an event for posterity and, without a doubt, the hardest and most difficult work, both mentally and physically, of my entire career. Worth it. Every second.

The character is best known for being the antagonist of Shazam! and Johnson has spent more than a decade trying to get the DC Comics movie going, finally getting the cameras rolling this year after several setbacks.

Interestingly, though a crossover with Shazam! even a Black Adam 2 or a Shazam! 3, has not gone unnoticed by fans that “Black Adam” and “Shazam! Fury of The Gods ”were shot at the same time in Atlanta recently. They have officially said that the paths of both characters will not yet cross in the respective following films, but … what if they have a surprise in store for us?

The cast includes, in addition to Johnson, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall aka Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein aka Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell aka Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz aka Isis, and Se expects Marwan Kenzari to play the movie’s villain. Its theatrical release is almost two years away, for July 29, 2022.

