Still from ‘Mallorca’, by María Forteza.

The Spanish Film Archive will make available to Internet users, starting tomorrow and through its Vimeo channel, Mallorca (1933 or 1934), a short film by María Forteza with the production of Ramón Úbeda, which for almost eight minutes, after the initial explanation of a voiceover, collects different shots of landscapes and moments from the island of Mallorca illustrated with music by Isaac Albéniz. Mallorca is not just another short film: if the investigations are confirmed it would be the first sound film directed by a Spanish woman and it still hides more questions than certainties since it was found during the confinement by covid-19, despite the fact that it has been stored in the film institution since 1982.

At some point in the year of the World Cup in Spain, the brother of a producer, who was in the furniture storage business, empties a warehouse he owns with cans of nitrate films. Paying attention to his family member, instead of auctioning off all those objects, he donates them to the Film Library. They have been stored there until they were digitized recently, just before the State of Alarm was decreed. In its file it could be read “Production: Balear Films, 1926. Physical description: 8 minutes. Black and White with colored filters, Mute 1: 1.33; 35 mm. Technical team: Direction: Francisco Aguiló Torrandell ”. Also that it was a documentary with exterior shots of the island.

Luckily, being newly digitized, it was part of several hard drives with work material that the Filmoteca researchers took home to continue their work and to feed the Vimeo channel they created during confinement. And when you see Mallorca the surprise arises. As Josetxo Cerdán, director of the Spanish Film Library, says, “the film is neither silent nor colored by filters. And there are more discrepancies between the record and the film. The production company is not Balear Films, responsible that same 1926 for El secreto de la Pedriza, one of the emblematic titles of Balearic cinematography of the silent period, but it is ‘A production by Ramón Úbeda’, who could also be an operator in The secret of La Pedriza, also made with the ‘Úbeda Sound Record. Spanish system. ’ But what is most striking in this series of disagreements between the record and the film is that the direction is not of Francisco Aguiló Torrandell, director of El secreto de la Pedriza, but María Forteza ”, as can be clearly seen in the credits initials.

Why was it misclassified? “Since she arrived in 1982, she had never been seen,” says Cerdán. “A few months ago, and with the idea of ​​preserving it, the film entered the digitization protocol that we have for the oldest nitrates, since it was dated in 1926. That process includes a technical inspection of the nitrate, to repair it and secure its splices. if necessary, before subjecting it to scanner stress. In that review it was noted that the film was sound, but that information could not be compared with the original cataloging sheet. ”

Due to the lack of means, it had never been seen, much less screened for review. Furthermore, since March 25, when they rediscovered it, they have not been able to find many more clues. In the material available to the investigators there is neither proof of its premiere nor of who María Forteza was. “Mallorca has been an invisible film for almost 100 years. It is not that no one had seen it since it was deposited in our facilities, but that not even in its years of production left a trace of its registration. Probably few people, beyond its promoters, came to see it at the time. After the passage of time, he did the rest to complete his forgetfulness ”.

In a great triple somersault, Cerdán’s doctoral thesis was Industrial renewal that turned Spain into a country suitable for sound cinema (seasons 1926-1927 / 1932-1933) and there was no trace of the Úbeda system. “There is no information on who María Forteza is, but there is Úbeda: of whom we even have photographs and documents. Born in Barcelona in 1901, the first cinematographic references on Úbeda are provided by the Balearic historian Cristòfol-Miquel Sbert in his book El cinema a les Balears from 1896 and Maria Magdalena Rubí Sastre in her master’s final work: The construction of the tourist image of Mallorca through the cinema (1920-1936). A historical and methodological proposal of analysis. In both works there are several references to Úbeda’s works in some local productions of the second half of the twenties, where he seems quite active ”. And after that insular work he returns to Barcelona. “In 1935 he registered at the Barcelona headquarters of the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (OEPM), in the subcategory of business signs, the Fono Palma brand, ‘to distinguish its establishment of sound film printing’ but without identifying a postal address . On July 1 of that year, it also registered in the same SPTO two patents with the following names: ‘New device to impress the acoustic part of sound films, with lamps of constant light heat and variable intensity’ and ‘An improvement in the procedure sound impression in motion pictures’. Both are accepted and appear published on October 16, 1935 ”. After the Civil War, Úbeda continues to work in the cinema, before moving to Portugal for a decade, and then to Brazil and Argentina. His track is lost in 1967, when he applied for another patent in Spain.

From the Film Archive they point to a conclusion: “Possibly we are facing the first sound film directed in Spain by a woman. Until now, that place is occupied by the Barcelona-born Rosario Pi, who directed El Gato Montés in 1935. We have not found any data on the production dates of Mallorca, but we can hypothesize that it is prior to 1935, when Úbeda is already installed in Barcelona and has registered the Fono Palma brand. If the film were from that year or later, it would have been normal for that brand, Fono Palma, to appear in some way in the film. That makes us think that Mallorca could be filmed on the island in 1934 or even earlier, although not much, since the development of sound equipment on the band did not extend in Spain until the 1932/1933 season. ” About Forteza they suspect that it is another case of a filmmaker who, as a woman, has been erased in history, as until recently happened to the pioneer Alice Guy Blaché. How many more will there be like her, waiting for someone to see her movies?

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe