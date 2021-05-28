The film added a pop star to the cast

John Wick 4 was confirmed to have expanded its cast. And this time, a British pop star will be added to the story.

John Wick 4 will apparently begin filming this coming summer in Berlin and Paris. Recently, it was just confirmed that this film will feature the participation of another star. That said, the young woman will join Keanu Reeves and a chapter that has Chad Stahelski at the helm. In fact, he was in charge of breaking this news through statements with Deadline, where he revealed that Rina Sawayama, British-Japanese pop superstar, is joining the film as a co-star.

“I am very happy to have Rina on board to make her film debut in John Wick 4 ′,” said Chad Stahelski. “He is an incredible talent who will bring a lot to the film,” he added. In this way, he has shown that they bet strongly on Rina Sawayama’s participation in the film. The Japanese-born, UK-raised singer begins her acting career after releasing her music.

Filming is very close

Great news for fans of John Wick 4, as it seems like the movie is getting closer and closer to its beginning. This confirmation of the participation of Rina Sawayama with Keanu Reeves, comes when the cast and crew of the film are about to get down to work.

In fact, in the same news of the aforementioned North American media, they confirm what Collider had already advanced, that the filming starts this summer in France, Germany and Japan, a production that will no longer be carried out simultaneously to that of Chapter 5, as had thought at first. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic would have changed those initial plans, pushing the study, Lionsgate, to start small. Meanwhile, we tell you the first details of the John Wick series.