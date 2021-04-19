The film adaptation of Blackhawk would continue underway

A few years ago we learned of the intentions of adapting the war comic Blackhawk to the big screen. A comic focused on an international squad of elite pilots and that would mean the landing of filmmaker Steven Spielberg in the world of superheroes, in association with Warner Bros. This happened three years ago, and as a result of the latest cuts that he has been making The study of some of his comic book adaptations, some have started to tremble when wondering what the fate of this adaptation will be, having been so long without having news of them.

For this reason, this project has been looked at, and it has transpired that a few months ago there was a novelty that not everyone noticed. There for the month of December, the scriptwriter associated with the project David koepp made a post on his Instagram account reconfirming that the project was still “alive”.

It is about the publication of an image in which the writer shares the views he has through the window, a snowy environment typical of dates, while he works. Looking at his computer screen we can see that it is a script for a project titled “Blackhawks.” We can also read that it says that it is based on the DC comics by Will Eisner and Bob Powell.

These are not bad views that I have to work with today.

It is true that since then we have not received any other news, and looking at the writer’s Instagram, it does not seem that there is any other update on the project, but we assume that the creative phase on the film is still underway. However, it is clear that it is an adaptation that is going slowly.

In the comic book world, Blackhawk is a series of war adventures centered on Blackhawk, who commanded a squad of star pilots, also known as the Blackhawks or the Blackhawk Squad. The squad would fight the Axis powers, as well as more fantastic supervillains and war machines, such as the memorable shark planes, which could operate both in the water and in the air. Although the team debuted in 1941 in the middle of the Golden Age of comics, it has also been adapted into the modern era as part of The New 52 and has spawned a well-known DC hero, Lady Blackhawk, who joined the series on End of the 50’s.