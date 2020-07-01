The Film Academy invites 819 actors to join it | .

Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington, Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina are among the 819 people who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organization that performs at the Oscars announced Tuesday to new guests. If they accept, which the majority accepts, those of the new class will have voting privileges at this year’s Oscars.

The massive 2020 list includes a wide variety of people from all sectors of the industry, from acting to advertising and costume design.

It may interest you: Yalitza Aparicio is invited to join the Academy

The invited actors include Ana De Armas (« Knives Out »), Brian Tyree Henry (« If Beale Street could speak »), Florence Pugh (« Little Women »), Lakeith Stanfield (« Sorry to Bother You »), Beanie Feldstein (« Booksmart ») and Constance Wu (« Crazy Rich Asians »).

Directors like Lulu Wang (« The Farewell »), Ari Aster (« Midsommar »), Terence Davies (« The House of Mirth ») and Matthew Vaughn (« Layer Cake ») are also on the list.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

A handful of actors from the winner of this year’s best film were also invited. « Parasite », including Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam, and Lee Jung-Eun. The Academy said that 49% of new guests are international and represent to some 68 countries.

Other notable guests include television magnate Ryan Murphy, who produced the documentary « A Secret Love, » the country singer. Tim McGraw, who was on « The Blind Side » and lyricist Bernie Taupin who contributed to the biopic of Elton John « Rocketman ».

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The President of the Academy, David rubinHe said the organization is « delighted to welcome these distinguished traveling companions in the film arts and sciences. »

« We look forward to continuing to nurture an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum and in our awards, » said the academy CEO, Dawn Hudson, in a written statement.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Even welts will come out to more than one @ … The Hollywood Film Academy has just revealed the names of its new members. And … guess what category is 1st. to be mentioned? … Acting (by alphabet) and What is the 1st. name on the list? …

Yalitza Aparicio pic.twitter.com/IC5RNwBseT – Andrés Bermea (@andresbermea)

June 30, 2020

This will also be the first year that talent agent members will be able to vote on the awards.

The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, Two months after originally planned due to the effects of COVID-19 on the industry.

Read also: Eiza González appears on Netflix and Twitter is excited by Baby Driver