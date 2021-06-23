the figures say the opposite

‘Minecraft’ is one of those games that years don’t go by. It was released on May 17, 2009 and since then the game, which has remained true to its essence, has not stopped growing. So much so that Mojang, the company founded by Markus Persson (aka Notch), was bought by Microsoft for nothing more and nothing less than $ 2.5 billion in 2014.

To this day, ‘Minecraft’ continues to be an extremely popular game and that is precisely why it is striking that Notch, for no apparent reason, has made the following statements on his official Twitter profile: “I’m not the one to speak ill of the dead, but yes, ‘Minecraft’ is a little dead“Some curious statements that, to no one’s surprise, have provoked the reaction of various personalities in the industry.

I’m not the one to speak ill of the dead, but yeah, Minecraft’s a little bit dead. – Notch (@notch) June 22, 2021

Cliff Bleszinski, creator of ‘Gears of Wars’ and now out of the saga, I told him that “it is quite shitty that you talk like that about the company that bought your freedom. It would be as if I said” GEARZ IS A GARBAGE NOW “, no, I want my baby to do well. Friend Seriously, WTF. ” The creator of Dusk, for his part, has told him “Notch, man, I don’t know what you’re saying.”

The creator of ‘Minecraft’ would immediately pick up cable and say that “If he’s still alive for you, great! Rocket Arena 3 is still alive for me” (‘Rocket Arena 3’ is a mod of ‘Quake 3’ released in 2000), but the glove was already thrown. The question to ask is Is ‘Minecraft’ Really Dead? The figures that the game say, in a nutshell, no.

Minecraft Figures

The truth is that ‘Minecraft’ is far from dead. The game that, remember, was launched in 2009 (actually in 2011, but since 2009 it could be pre-purchased), has already exceeded 200 million units sold. It is by far the best-selling game in history followed by ‘GTA V’, ‘Tetris’, ‘Wii Sports’ and ‘PUBG’. Not only that, but according to Microsoft it accumulates more than 140 million monthly players, 2.7 times the population of Spain.

The growth of monthly active players has not stopped growing. According to Statista, as of June 2016 there were 40 million monthly active players. In January 2018, 74 million. In May 2020, 126 million and now more than 140 million players who have purchased over a billion items from the store, resulting in more than $ 350 million in revenue for modders.

The ‘Minecraft’ figures, according to Twitch Tracker.

What’s more, if we take a look at the Twitch stats, we can see that Minecraft is the seventh most popular game on the platform. According to Twitch Tracker, 85,961 people gathered to watch streams of the game on an average of 3,831 channels that broadcast the game, and that alone in the last seven days. The peak of viewers occurred on May 29, 2021 with 974,070 viewers. Not bad at all for a game that is “a little dead”.