The figures (good and bad) of health in Mexico

On April 7, the World Health Day, which are intended to remember that not all the population has access to the same services.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed that some people can lead healthier lives and have better access to health services than others, due entirely to the conditions in which they live. that are born, grow, live, work and grow old. We tell you what happens in our country.

Health figures in Mexico

According to figures from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico is in low levels from alcohol consumption and tobacco than the average for the countries.

In the document Health Panorama: Latin America and the Caribbean 2020, this Organization warns that alcohol consumption is an important risk factor for the burden of disease, both in terms of mortality and morbidity and has been related to numerous health outcomes and negative social, including more than 200 diseases and injuries such as cancer, stroke, and cirrhosis of the liver.

According to the latest figures, Mexico consumes a little more than four liters among the population aged 15 years and over, unlike, for example, Uruguay, which tops the list with 11 liters per person.

Also, it is estimated that 10% of men in Mexico consume tobacco and 3.1% of women. In Latin America, consumption is led by Cuba, with 53.3% of men and 17.1% of women.

In turn, Mexico is one of the few OECD countries where gains in life expectancy have not slowed down in recent years.

However, life expectancy remains approximately five years below the average, that is, people live in our country, on average, up to 75.4 years, compared to the average of 80.7 years.

Diabetes and being overweight

The international organization identifies obesity, diabetes and being overweight as the main problems. In fact, the Mexican government declared these diseases an “epidemic”, the first to be so that they are not communicable.

As noted, 14% of Mexicans have diabetes, the highest percentage in the region, only behind Belize, which has a percentage of 17%.

In fact, Belize is the country that has experienced the largest increase, 10 percentage points in the last decade, while the prevalence in both Venezuela and Uruguay has decreased.

Mexico is the first overweight country in the region. It is estimated that 75.6% of women are overweight or obese, compared to 69.4% of men.

The indicators also highlight difficulties in the quality of care: for example, avoidable admissions for diabetes are almost double the OECD average (249 per

100,000 people) and mortality at 30 days after a heart attack is almost four times higher than the OECD average (27.5%)

Many expenses

In Mexico, approximately 90% of the population is covered by a basic set of health services. This is the lowest coverage in the OECD, where most countries provide full coverage. As of 2017, just over half (52%) of all healthcare was funded by the government, below the OECD average of 73%. Despite this, the country has the second highest proportion of household “out-of-pocket expenses”, which accounted for an additional 41%.

Excessive direct payments restrict people’s access to services and can lead to financial hardship. 5.5% of households experience catastrophic spending on health and poor households are disproportionately affected.

A day to raise awareness

The WHO warns that around the world, some groups are struggling to make ends meet with little daily income, have worse housing and education conditions and fewer employment opportunities, experience greater gender inequality and have little or no access to environments. insurance, clean water and air, food safety and health services.

All this causes unnecessary suffering, preventable diseases and premature deaths. And it hurts our societies and economies.

“This is not only unfair: it is avoidable. That is why we ask leaders to ensure that all people have living and working conditions that promote good health. At the same time, we urge leaders to monitor health inequalities and ensure that all people can access quality health services when and where they need them, ”the organization requires.