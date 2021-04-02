The figure for which the hoop of the basket that Kobe played with as a child has been sold

Star item collecting is a market that moves huge amounts of money. With the death of famous people, the personal or symbolic objects that belonged to them are revalued considerably, and there are many people who are willing to pay large sums to be able to get them.

After the tragic death of Kobe bryant at the beginning of last year, little by little, different auctions of some things related to her figure are being launched. And now it’s come to light the history of the basket rim with which the former Los Angeles Lakers star allegedly took his first steps on the path that would take him to the Olympus of the greatest in basketball history.

According to several American media outlets, The ring was found in a Pennsylvania home where Kobe had lived as a child. The owner of the property, whose identity has not been disclosed, wanted to put the house up for sale and, when he found a potential buyer, told him that he wanted to receive an extra amount given the relic that was in the field.

The buyer was not interested in overpaying, so eventually, the owner of the property sold it to him for the agreed price and decided to auction the backboard and hoop on his own through the Heritage Auctions portal. And this weekend it has been sold for a not inconsiderable amount, also considering the somewhat deteriorated state of the object: $ 37,000 (more than 30,000 euros).

Kim glynn

On the other hand, the person in charge of the management, John Ramini, informed TMZ that The portal plans to put up for auction another series of items that were found in the house in which the former basketball player spent his childhood and part of his adolescence. Among them, several balls that correspond to the time when Kobe was a member of the Blue Devils varsity ranks (from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina), and an edition of Sports Ilustrated that Michael Jordan dedicated to the Lakers legend.