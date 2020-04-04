Chiquis Rivera Y Lorenzo Mendez they have lived a sweet love story, however recently there were some rumors of estrangement between them, which set their fans to fear for a split. And while it seems that the speculations are false yes they have had some other fights in their relationship that have marked them.

One of them was in 2018, one month after being engaged, the daughter of Jenni Rivera He confessed that he was no longer. The reasons were not very clear when the news was released, however in an episode of The Riveras it was shown that Chiquis let Lorenzo know that she was not ready to live with him, which unleashed a strong fight between the two.

Luckily they managed to solve it and celebrated their wedding between controversy and problemsHowever, before reaching the altar they had another fight that no one noticed. It was until the reality show broadcast that the problems were revealed.

The reason was the guests at the event, since Lorenzo confessed that some of his relatives invited other people without telling him, which bothered him a lot. This brought a lot of tension to Chiquis, who immediately was angryHe had kept a great control of the guests at all times. However when she managed to calm down, they fixed it.

They currently have a solid marriage that looks like it will last much longer. They are one of many favorite couples and their fans hope that their story does not end soon.

