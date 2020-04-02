He UFC Fight Night London It never happened, but apparently the fighters who were going to be part of the card will be financially remunerated.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC He is working to find a way to give them at least part of his payment.

The event fell four days from when it was scheduled after the state of Nevada banned massive congregations and flight restrictions were established throughout the world to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

When a fighter completes his preparation, he hits the weight of his vision and for some reason beyond his control (like another fighter getting sick on the day of the fight) he doesn’t get to compete, generally the UFC has always compensated them with his first payment.

In the stellar event, the former 170-pound champion, Tyron Woodley, had planned to measure forces before Leon Edwards, who came to the race with a streak of eight straight wins.