the fight to reinvent the wheel has many fronts and a winner to be determined (Clear X # 144)

Finally, Apple and Google have put on the table the new versions of their operating systems: Google presented Android 12 a few days ago and Apple did the same this week with iOS 15. Each of these systems represents an improvement, greater or lesser, in many aspects, so it’s time to put them face to face to analyze what they offer.

To analyze the strategies of Apple and Google, the differences and similarities of Android 12 and iOS 15 and everything that they propose we have in this episode with Antonio Sabán (@ansamor), Coordinator of Genbeta, and with a server, Jose Garcia (@josedextro), Editor at Engadget. As always, at the controls is Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

Of revolutions and evolutions

While Android 12 It’s the biggest Android redesign to date, iOS 15 seems to be a subtle evolution focused on privacy and features. Google has bet heavily on customization, with a system that completely changes the interface according to the wallpaper and performance, while iOS puts the focus on iMessage, on the recognition of text in photos and on sound.

Both share the approach to privacy, since both Android 12 and iOS 15 will arrive with improvements in this section. Thus, Android 12 will allow you to send the approximate location instead of precise, see which apps have accessed and when to the camera and microphone and will show when they do so (something that was already in iOS). iOS 15, for its part, implements Mail Privacy Protection, App Privacy Report (a report that allows the user to know how each app treats their information) and, finally, local voice recognition.

We also address the scale of evolution that we have seen in iPadOs, whose novelties are focused on productivity, widgets and multitasking, as well as the null mention of Android 12 for tablets, a segment of which Google seemed to have forgotten during its presentation. Finally, we address one of the pillars of any operating system: its adoption, an aspect in which, at least for now, Apple continues to be ahead of Google.

