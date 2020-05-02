Octavio Romero is one of nearly 40,000 New York food delivery people who have one longing in common.

“It would be wonderful if we did not ride in fear that we might earn a ticket for riding these bikes,” Romero shares.

Their hope is placed in the hands of the State Legislature, where the senator for Queens: Jéssica Ramos and other representatives, are once again promoting a bill that would legalize the use of electric bicycles that many of them use to work.

“What we want is for there to be a single system that, regardless of the electronic bicycle that the person uses, is not criminalized by the Police and can follow traffic rules like everyone else,” said Senator Ramos.

Ramos hopes that during this legislative session, Governor Cuomo did sign the law, after a failed proposal last year when the legislative package was approved, but was later vetoed by Cuomo, citing more security measures were needed.

Senator Ramos comments on some details in this regard: “The great difference, within what we are proposing now, is that we are going to require helmets for people who use class 3 electric bicycles, that is, those that seem more like motorcycles” .

And it is specifically these clarifications that are part of a legislation that seeks to end the confusion that exists around the use of electric bicycles on city streets.

Here in New York, electric bikes like those from Citi Bike, which go at a top speed of 18 miles per hour, with pedal-assist technology, are legal.

However, other types of e-bikes can reach more than 28 miles per hour, using an accelerator and which are regularly used by food delivery people, they are illegal.

If such legislation were passed, they would all be sheltered under the same roof.

With some rules such as the prohibition of the use in the sidewalks and the obligatory use of the helmet for cyclists under 18 years and those who use electric bicycles that can go more than 28 miles.

Each locality will be free to create its own regulations and even choose not to allow the use of these bicycles in its territory.

For now, in all five counties there would be no restrictions.

According to Erwin Figueroa, a member of the Transportation Alternatives organization: “In the city as such, you are expected to be able to use the electric bicycle, no matter where you are in the city. It is like using any normal 100-motor bicycle anywhere Bikeway”.

The legislation is expected to be presented within the state budget that expires on April 1.

