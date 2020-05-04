One of the moments that aroused the most expectation before the premiere of “The Last Dance”, and especially due to the caliber of the protagonists, is the memory of the fight they starred in Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan in a workout in 1995. The current Warriors coach was marking MJ until the ‘umpire’ decisions by Phil Jackson angered his star, who reacted.

The situation began when Jordan’s team was comfortably beating Kerr’s, who had been specially assigned to defend ’23’. Kerr recalled that “he was really mad that they were kicking our butts and he was talking a lot of shit.”

“Phil began to sing some slight fouls and I started to get angry” began the shooting guard, who dragged him into the seed play, “and that was a foul”. “I usually have patience, but I’m also very competitive,” said Steve Kerr, who at the time decided that “I was going to fight him.” “He got up and hit me in the chest, so I had to hit him in the eye,” Jordan closed, remembering that after that “Phil Jackson kicked me out of practice.”

“I just haul off and hit him right in the f — ing eye. And Phil just throws me out of practice.” Episodes 7 & 8 air next Sunday at 9 PM ET on ESPN – #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ONZAnjlcbc – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2020

.