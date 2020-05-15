WASHINGTON. The planet surpassed 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus, amid tensions in the race to get a vaccine.

The global balance of the pandemic yesterday was 300,140 deaths and 4,403,714 cases of contagion.

The world has embarked with great apprehension and nerves on the path of lack of confidence, and the most affected countries fear first of all a second wave of infections. All countries dream of a vaccine to end the pandemic.

But French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi sparked outrage by announcing that if it found the vaccine, it would first distribute it in the United States, whose government went ahead and associated with the costly and risky investigations.

“The efforts made in recent months show the need for this vaccine to be a global public good, outside the laws of the market,” protested the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

“The goal is for this vaccine to be available at the same time in the United States, in France and in Europe in the same way,” said the director of Sanofi in France, Olivier Bogillot.

But in practice, it will only be possible “if Europeans work as fast as Americans,” added Bogillot.

Currently, there are more than 100 projects and a dozen clinical trials are carried out. But the arrival of a vaccine within a year is an “optimistic” forecast, estimated the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In a virtual press conference, Marco Cavaleri, the head of the EMA Vaccines department, stressed that a vaccine could be approved, “in the most optimistic scenario”, in an approximate and minimum period of one year, although he assured that the agency It is “doing everything possible” to speed up the process, maintaining constant contact with 33 laboratories.

Cavaleri was skeptical about the deadline set by the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), which promised to finish the clinical tests of a Covid-19 vaccine that it has carried out since April in August, because he considered that the development of this type of Medicines and the approval of a license by the corresponding health authorities requires more time.

The virus is a challenge that knows no borders, and humanity may have to learn to live with it, recalled the World Health Organization (WHO).

But, despite doubts, and while scientists work against the clock, governments recognize that they are obliged to revive their economies.

Japan lifted the state of emergency in most regions of the archipelago, and in Europe, where the pandemic is fueling more than 162,000 deaths, most countries began a de-escalation of confinement.

In the United States, the beaches in Los Angeles, closed for six weeks, reopened without people being able to lay down their towels or play volleyball. The use of masks was declared mandatory in the city.

