The fight for Europe against the dream of fighting the League

04/18/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

EFE

The Real Sociedad has a demanding test against an emerging Seville in the last days, which it will try to stop to accelerate its options to conquer the fifth place, which is its great objective after winning the Copa del Rey.

The realistic coach, Imanol Alguacil, has reason to smile because, due to injuries, a very dangerous moment has passed in which he has saved the furniture at least with two draws in the League against Athletic and Valencia, although the truth is that without Mikel Merino and David Silva, and despite recovering players, the future is uncertain for the final stretch of the season.

La Real recover Jon Guridi after injury, with options in the midfield, also an Igor Zubeldia, who will fight with Aritz Elustondo for a place in defense in the starting lineup, and the talented Martín Zubimendi, an under-21 international who, like him above, the last match was lost due to accumulation of cards.

In addition, Joseba Zaldua has signed up to reinforce the defense that will now be recognizable and forward Belgian Adnan Januzaj asks for more minutes after being the shock in the previous days coming off the bench.

Beating Sevilla will be expensive and it is not necessary to remind a Real squad that has not beaten the Andalusians for three years and that almost always encounters a wall against the Andalusians, both in the capital of Seville and in San Sebastian.

Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, who returns home, as he trained as a goalkeeper at Real, arrives in San Sebastián at a great moment, with two wins in a row (1-0 at Atlético de Madrid and 3-4 against Celta) and five unbeaten league games.

These good results, with 13 points added from the last 15 and a sixth more match without losing despite the fact that with a 2-2 in Dortmund did not prevent their elimination in the eighth of the Champions League, they have placed him in fourth place with 61 points, 14 more than his immediate pursuer, precisely La Real, and to 6 from the leader.

The Gipuzkoan coach focuses on following game by game and always trying to win, but without thinking further or about mathematically possible companies but, because they are arduous and complicated, unlikely to come true due to the enormous potential of the ‘greats’ of national football.

Before the recent champion of the Cup pending last year and “one of the best teams in LaLiga”, according to Lopetegui, the coach will be able to align his usual block, with Jesús Navas -in Vigo he achieved 200 victories with Sevilla in First-, the Frenchman Jules Koundé, the Brazilian Diego Carlos and the Argentine Marcos Acuña in the rear.

The full back Sergio Escudero has already recovered, who has overcome COVID-19 and returned to the group this Saturday, it is expected that Jordan, the Brazilian Fernando and the Croatian Rakitic will also repeat in the midfield, in this case with some option for other players such as Óliver Torres, with Suso and the Argentine Ocampos in an offensive trident that would complete the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, his top scorer, or the Dutch Luuk de Jong.

Probable lineups

Real society: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Monreal; Guevara, Zubimendi, Guridi; Oyarzabal, Isak and Januzaj.

Seville: Bonus; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri and Ocampos.

Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre (Aragonese Committee).

Stadium: Reale Arena. (Sunday 2:00 pm).