the fight for diversity reaches the world of digital art

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seem like they are here to stay. At least for now. In recent weeks we have witnessed the phenomenon of the NFT phenomenon that never ceases to amaze us. A digital artwork sold by $ 69 million and another as many millions for the first tweet of the founder of Twitter. The fever does not stop rising and is becoming a way to survive for many artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, not for everyone; which has led to claims by the sector to promote diversity in the world of non-fungible tokens.

If we hear something new about the NFT every day, differentiating becomes somewhat more difficult. Especially if the scale is at the level of a work of digital art for almost 70 million euros. The artist Beeple, creator of Everydays – The First 5000 Days, has become one of the star artists of the NFT phenomenon, although several collectives have already begun to claim the lack of representation of groups in the digital world of NFT.

Not everyone who has joined the phenomenon is straight white male. That is precisely a part of the work of the Cryptobabes group: the visibility of a digital space for everyone and in which both sexual and cultural diversity are promoted through non-fungible tokens. It will also be the first time that an NFT will become an overnight physical experience.

An immersive experience with NFT

Cryptobabes

The germ of the project comes from Berlin, specifically from an art group that did immersive experiences. However, this concept of face-to-face art, a kind of escape room, has had to take a back seat due to the coronavirus crisis. From the survivors of the project, which the artists prefer to keep anonymous, Devotion was born, from the digital artists Cryptobabes, who bet on making an NFT work an immersive experience.

The price is around $ 30,000. For that money you get a work of digital art in photographic format. But in that non-fungible token comes much more. Not only do you buy the NFT of photography, explain the founders of the project, you also buy a ticket that gives a direct pass to an exclusive experience in the world. The person who has bought the NFT chooses a city, is interviewed and, shortly after, will be able to immerse themselves in an experience dedicated entirely to the buyer.

«A key part of this is the initial interview: we plan hire psychoanalysts to know the deepest needs and desires of the visitor, which will guide the experience ”, he explained to Hypertextual Cryptobabes, who prefer to keep their names anonymous for security reasons.

The most hidden desires

The objective is that in this session you can learn more about the hidden desires of the person who will live the experience for a few hours. From here, anything can happen. The first thing the buyer has to do is choose the city in which they want to meet with Cryptobabes. New York, Berlin, Tokyo … The meeting will depend on the budget available to the artists but the intention is to seduce the person in every way.

“Hypnotic soundscapes to bathe in, exquisite cuisine to enjoy, scents reminiscent of distant yet fond memories, and a touch that can be provocative, fascinating, hypnotic, and even healing.” Cryptobabes

Cryptobabes clarified, however, that the encounter is not sexual although they are interested in observing how a sensual encounter can cause the person to feel vulnerable and go deep into himself to have a transforming experience guided by us. The experiment, the artists explained, can go from sensory play to, say, swimming in a pool full of donuts if that’s what the buyer really wants.

Diversity comes into play

Beyond trying that the person who meets with Cryptobabes live an unforgettable experience thanks to a non-fungible token, the project has a vindictive message behind in favor of diversity. NFTs have become a new way of consuming art and culture, even though it is a relatively new phenomenon. Some analysts predict that the non-expendable token fever will be temporary, but the fact is that many actors in the art world have already jumped on the bandwagon.

Cryptobabes claims that the NFT ecosystem is inaccessible to many groups

The advantages are clear: NFTs offer digital artists unique ways to connect with their audience that would otherwise be impossible in times of pandemic. The problem is that this technology remains inaccessible for many creators. “Many have difficulties joining the market and also platforms like Nifty Gateway – where you can buy NFT – are exclusive and you need an invitation to join,” criticized Cryptobabes.

The explanation behind this inaccessibility is actually the most common reason that some technologies or tools are only available to a few: the money. But other aspects such as education also play a role, because “many people still don’t know how it works,” added Cryptobabes.

In the end, the creators of this digital art experience point out that social problems are repeated in the world of non-fungible tokens and, for the moment, there is no one fit, for example, for LGBT people or tools that enhance diversity in this ecosystem. “The systems we build today can shape our society for decades to come,” they noted.

Crypto feminism has arrived

Therefore, Devotion seeks something more than to provide a unique experience, also to give visibility through its show to the queer and non-binary people. In addition, they want to raise awareness of the current social gap to help redistribute the enormous wealth that cryptocurrencies and the NFT generate.

“Although it should be a ‘free market’ where everyone can participate equally, this is unfortunately not the case, and underrepresented people such as women, queers, non-binary people, people of color and low-income people are at a great disadvantage because of Same reasons that exist in the rest of society: we just don’t get the same kinds of opportunities to participate based on our identity or privilege. Cryptobabes

The creators of digital art describe their initiative, within the diversity they defend, as part of the crypto feminism. They see this movement as a great niche and one of the reasons that prompted them to create their project. They want to change the narrative, they explain, within the crypto ecosystem. They feel that they are at a key moment that will lay the foundations of the economic systems that are to come.

They are not the only ones.

Pussy Riot also bets on the NFTs

Pussy Riot / Wikipedia

Nadya Tolokonnikova, co-founder of Pussy Riot, is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to launch a non-expendable token from its latest music project, Panic Attack. Proceeds will go to a clandestine women’s shelter in Eastern Europe that helps women who have been cut off from society for failing to meet conservative social norms. From LGBT and queer people to women who have been considered an embarrassment to the family for not complying with a certain behavior. They are all part of the partnership that Pussy Riot supports through the NFTs.

In addition, the group supports a scholarship program with non-fungible tokens for feminist artists. In this way, it seeks that women dedicated to art also obtain recognition from the traditional artistic world. Pussy Riot, the co-founder for TechChrunch continued, has long focused on digital art initiatives, but these were not valued by galleries and collectors.

The world of NFTs is a «revolutionary dynamics for so many artists who, for the first time in their careers, will be recognized, “he told the American magazine.

It is possible that we are facing what could be the arrival of the feminist and LGBT movement and other groups to the world of NFTs. Initiatives like that of Pussy Riot help to make visible the challenges of this phenomenon that could have come to stay. Meanwhile, other digital artists like Cryptobabes want to do their bit for diversity in the world of digital art. The group describes their work as “a prohibitively expensive art experiment that only crypto millionaires can afford.” And ask a question: Is this the kind of future we want?

