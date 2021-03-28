The fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw

Mike Tyson and the most legendary fights of his career 0:37

(CNN) – The 8-round exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday ended in a draw.

Fifteen years after retiring, the former heavyweight champion faced boxing legend Jones Jr. in a fight called “Frontline Battle.” The World Boxing Council (WBC) endorsed, commemorated and scored the four-hour live event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The rounds were 60 seconds shorter than usual, two minutes, instead of three, and the fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

The boxers wore 12-ounce gloves without any protection.

The WBC used a remote scoring system to judge the performance of Tyson and Jones Jr. Three champions judged and scored each round, with criteria focused on style, technique, effective hitting, effective defense, and effective aggressiveness.

“Despite the isolation and tribulations that Covid-19 has caused, Tyson and Jones Jr. have shown us that when a person adopts a positive mental perspective, activates their positive mental switch, all challenges can be overcome, which is why we created a unique commemorative belt created specifically for the occasion, ”WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said in a press release.

Tyson, the former heavyweight champion of the world, is considered one of the most feared boxers of all time. He finished his first year as a professional boxer with a 15-0 record, with all victories by knockout.

“Iron Mike” was 20 years and four months old when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. He is 50-6 in his career, with 44 of the 50 wins by knockout. The last time he fought was in 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride.

Jones Jr. is a former world champion who has a 66-9 record. Jones Jr. won his last fight in 2018 against Scott Sigmon.

The fight was a pay-per-view event sold for $ 50 in the United States.

Some of the money will be donated to charities fighting human trafficking and breast cancer, according to Jones Jr. Tyson’s exclusive league of legends will also donate a portion of the proceeds to the WBC’s José Sulaimán Boxers Fund to support boxers who “have been through tough times,” the press release said.

The fight was the first in a series produced by Legends Only League.

CNN’s Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.