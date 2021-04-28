The fight between Mayweather and the youtuber Logan Paul already has a date

Now yes! After months of uncertainty, the fight between Floyd mayweather and the youtuber Logan paul already has a confirmed date. Finally we can once again enjoy one of the best boxers of recent times above the ring, after almost four years since his last fight.

Although the fight was initially scheduled for February 20, the sanitary conditions due to the pandemic forced the event to be suspended. And although the cancellation, which became official in January, was expected to come hand in hand with a new date, The unpredictability of the coronavirus led the organizers to delay the announcement until this Wednesday, when the two fighters confirmed the fight.

“Logan Paul and I are going to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime will team up to bring you an epic event.” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. As it is an exhibition, which still promises a lot of spectacle, the number of rounds, the size of the gloves they will use and other details of the fight are not yet known.

Paul, 26, first ventured into boxing in a fight with the British YouTuber KSI in 2018 that, according to the specialized media, would have generated a sum close to 1.3 million dollars of pay-per-view purchases around the world. The match was so successful that a year later they both staged a rematch in Los Angeles.

On Floyd’s side, 44, has not fought since he beat the MMA star by TKO. Conor mcgregor, in the fight they starred in Las Vegas in 2017. Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) had retired two years prior to that fight, but he decided to return in an event that generated millions around the world.

