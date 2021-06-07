The fight between Mayweather and Logan Paul in pictures

BOX-USA-MAYWEATHER-PAUL

Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather (L) and YouTube personality Logan Paul (R) fight in an eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021. – Floyd Mayweather predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday night in an eight round exhibition fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Mayweather, who weighed in at 155 lbs with his opponent tipping the scales at 189.5 lbs, produced a typically slick performance much to the delight of a substantial crowd at the home of the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / .)

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA .

Updated June 7, 2021, 8:52 a.m. EDT