The fight between Canelo and Saunders will be before 70,000 fans

Boxing little by little recovers the public. At the moment he is doing it with restrictions, but that will change the May 5th. That day the fight between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, who play the WBC, WBA and WBO Worlds of the super middleweight. The lawsuit and the date were announced after the Mexican’s victory over Yildirim. It was missing to know the place.

It will be texas. That state has relaxed the anticovid measures and that has made it very interesting for many promoters. It will be the way to recover the box office and that is what Matchroom wanted. The lawsuit It will be played at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The venue can host 80,000 fans in NFL games and at WrestleMania 32 (April 2016), WWE brought in 101,763 fans (record for that event).

For this lawsuit, As Eddie Hearn announced on his Twitter, there will be 70,000 fans (Although on the Matchroom website they speak of more than 60,000). Therefore, it will not be full to burst, but there will be a fight with a large influx of public. Tickets will go on pre-sale on March 23. At the moment the prices of the tickets have not been revealed.