Bray Wyatt and John Cena will face each other at a Firefun House party

Bray Wyatt and John Cena | WWE today announced that the match Firefly Fun House between Bray Wyatt and John Cena It will be different from everything WWE has done so far. This has been stated by «Paul‘ Triple H ‘Levesque. The second night of WrestleMania 36 takes place this Sunday, April 5 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando (Florida, USA) and is broadcast live on WWE Network worldwide as of 7pm ET (local time)

On the first night of WresleMania36, on Saturday, April 4, the main characters were undoubtedly Undertaker, Becky Lynch and Braun Strowman. The Main Event of the show was on Boneyard Match between Undertaker and AJ Styles, being the first of them the winner. Undertaker ended “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and left the headstone with his name in the ring.

At Universal Championship, Braun Strowman He took from Goldberg the title that he had until now in his possession. Instead, the current queen of Raw Women’s Championship, Becky Lynch, He retained his title by defeating Shayna Baszler in a close fight between the two. For his part, Sami Zayn he overpowered Daniel Bryan to keep the Universal Championship.

